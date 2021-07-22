VR&E/Microsoft Virtual Hiring Fair

Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) and Microsoft/Microsoft Software & Systems Academy (MSSA) are jointly hosting a Virtual Hiring Fair on Friday, July 30, from 12-3 p.m. EDT. This event is primarily focused on job opportunities in Computer Science, Program/Management Analyst, Business, IT (A+, Net+, Security+, etc.), Technology, Customer Service/Support, and Software Engineering. It will feature booths from over 30 top private and federal employers! Please create a profile before July 30.

How does a virtual hiring fair work?

Recruiters and company contacts are bringing information about open jobs and will be available to chat live and answer your questions. As an active job seeker, you can visit “Virtual Booths” for any or all hiring companies you are interested in speaking with. When you feel your questions have been answered, you can move on to the next company’s “virtual booth”. Company representatives may choose to continue conversations after hours, and the connection will remain open for the remainder of the day.

What should I expect? How do the Virtual Booths work?

Each booth will have one or more representatives available for conversation. Hiring Partners can post FAQs and general topics to the group chat in their virtual booth. Direct messaging (DM) is also available. After a DM has begun, it will remain open for the active job seeker even if they leave a company’s booth.