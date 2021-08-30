VSN Tuesday Talks (Labor Market Trends)
Presented by Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network
Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses.
Labor Market Trends (How it May Impact Your Job Search) webinar will:
- Discuss the impact of COVID on the world of work
- Identify areas where the labor market is increasing/decreasing
- Analyze how labor market information can impact career planning
- Assist you with assessing your career path
- Identify credentials that you may need for the job search