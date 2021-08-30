 Skip to Content
VSN Tuesday Talks (Labor Market Trends)

Presented by Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network

When
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses.

Labor Market Trends (How it May Impact Your Job Search) webinar will:

  • Discuss the impact of COVID on the world of work
  • Identify areas where the labor market is increasing/decreasing
  • Analyze how labor market information can impact career planning
  • Assist you with assessing your career path
  • Identify credentials that you may need for the job search
