VSN Tuesday Talks - Upskilling

Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Tuesday Talks Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, veterans and spouses. This workshop will provide relevant information on credentials for the job seeker.

Topics include:

What are typical credentials found within occupations?

How can I educate myself to become competitive within my industry?

What resources are available to assist me with knowing what I want to do?

When should I start the upskilling process?