Warrior Community Integration Symposium

The Symposium is an industry-leading event that empowers those who serve veterans by fostering collaboration and enhancing service to veterans and their families in communities across America. Hundreds of veteran-serving professionals gather to share best practices, hear from inspiring and influential speakers, and learn about resources available from exhibitors and attendees in order to empower the veterans and their families in their care.

https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org/symposium

The Symposium will run from August 25-27, from 11:00am EST - 6:00pm EST each day.