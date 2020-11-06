Washington County Veterans Day Event
Virtual Event
- When
-
Wednesday, Nov 11
2:11 p.m. – 3:11 p.m. ET
- Cost
- FREE
- Livestream at http://www.tvctv.org or Washington County’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/WashingtonCntyOregon or Facebook Watch Party @WashcoDAVS
- This virtual program will feature interviews with several veterans in the community. The show will be interspersed with information about vital services available to Washington County veterans. Those who view the livestream on YouTube and Facebook should be able to comment and ask questions of the hosts.
- https://www.co.washington.or.us/HHS/News/veterans-day-2020.cfm