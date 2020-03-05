Washington DC, Hiring Fair

Hiring Our Heroes Hiring Expos are hands-on career planning events designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

At our Military Hiring Fair at the American Legion National Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Attend an interactive workshop

Hear insider tips from hiring managers and recruiters

Learn about online tools designed to translate military or volunteer experience on a resume

Build a professional network

Thursday, March 5, 2020

OPENING REMARKS

8:20 A.M. - 8:30 A.M.

JOB SEEKER WORKSHOPS

8:30 A.M. - 12:00 A.M.

NETWORKING LUNCH

12:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

FEDERAL RESUME WORKSHOP

1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.

HIRING EVENT

1:00 P.M. - 4 P.M.

This free professional development event is open to active duty service members, National Guard members, military reservists, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military families with meaningful employment at local and national employers.