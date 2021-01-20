 Skip to Content
Washington Warzone Tournament

President's Day

When
Monday, Feb 15
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE for Service Members!

Registration

PLAYERS MUST HAVE THE FREE DOWNLOAD OF CALL OF DUTY WARZONE ON PC, XBOX OR PLAYSTATION TO BE ABLE TO PLAY.

Team captains are required to stream all matches on Twitch.

Have fun while supporting the After Action Network in the Washington Warzone Tournament on George Washington’s Birthday! Teams of 4 will compete head to head in Call of Duty Warzone.

How it works:

  • Day 1 - February 15th - All teams will play
  • Day 2 - February 16th
    • The top 32 teams compete to enter the tournament
    • The top 16 teams will compete head to head for the grand finals championship (best of 3 matches)
  • Teams should consist of 4 players and 1 player must be a service member
  • $20 per player - SERVICE MEMBERS PLAY FOR FREE!

PRIZES: 

  • 1st Place: $1,500
  • 2nd Place: $750
  • 3rd Place: $250
