Washington Warzone Tournament
- When
-
Monday, Feb 15
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- FREE for Service Members!
Have fun while supporting the After Action Network in the Washington Warzone Tournament on George Washington’s Birthday! Teams of 4 will compete head to head in Call of Duty Warzone.
How it works:
- Day 1 - February 15th - All teams will play
- Day 2 - February 16th
- The top 32 teams compete to enter the tournament
- The top 16 teams will compete head to head for the grand finals championship (best of 3 matches)
- Teams should consist of 4 players and 1 player must be a service member
- $20 per player - SERVICE MEMBERS PLAY FOR FREE!
PRIZES:
- 1st Place: $1,500
- 2nd Place: $750
- 3rd Place: $250