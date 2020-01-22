Waterloo, Iowa Enrollment and Claims Clinic

Join Iowa City VA Health Care System's enrollment and claims clinic to learn about what the VA can do for you. A representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Blackhawk County Veteran Service Officer will also be available to assist with filing disability claims and enrollment.



To apply for healthcare you will need:

DD-214

Your most recent tax return

Social security numbers for yourself and your qualified dependents

Account numbers for any current health insurance you already have (such as Medicare, private insurance, or insurance from your employer