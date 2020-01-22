Waterloo, Iowa Enrollment and Claims Clinic
- When
-
Wednesday, Jan 29
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
945 Tower Park Drive
Waterloo , IA
Registration
Interested in enrolling but can't attend? Call 877-222-VETS or visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
Join Iowa City VA Health Care System's enrollment and claims clinic to learn about what the VA can do for you. A representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Blackhawk County Veteran Service Officer will also be available to assist with filing disability claims and enrollment.
To apply for healthcare you will need:
- DD-214
- Your most recent tax return
- Social security numbers for yourself and your qualified dependents
- Account numbers for any current health insurance you already have (such as Medicare, private insurance, or insurance from your employer