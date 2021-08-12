WebEx Wednesdays for Colorado Veterans

The purpose of the WebEx Wednesday series is to provide VBA benefit related information to any stakeholder or agency that works with Veterans. Every month will highlight a variety of topics, such as Military Sexual Trauma, Direct Deposit Changes, and a Q&A portion. Veterans can join using a computer via the WebEx link or by phone. This benefit resource event will continue to be offered the first Wednesday of every month to the public. Individual inquiries will be handled using secure and private exchanges separate from the WebEx meeting.