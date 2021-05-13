Webinar For Veterans With Prostate Cancer

May is National Military Appreciation Month, a time when we honor all that Veterans have given for our country. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the VA, with more than 15,000 Veterans diagnosed annually, and more than 500,000 Veterans with prostate cancer in the VA system. The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and the VA are partnering to prevent, screen and promote research to speed the development of treatments and cures for prostate cancer among Veterans through a network of 13 PCF-VA Precision Oncology Centers of Excellence.

This month, PCF aims to bring need-to-know information to all men with prostate cancer, with a special focus on Veterans. PCF is presenting a webinar, “Things Every Man With Prostate Cancer Should Know” on Thursday, May 27 at 5:30pm Eastern Time. The presentation is free and open to all; please register here to receive a link to attend.

Hear VA experts discuss and get your questions answered about:

Genetic testing in prostate cancer

Precision treatments for patients

Family risk of prostate & other cancers

Clinical trials for prostate cancer

How to enroll in a clinical trial

Side effects of ADT

Managing your health during ADT

Sexual side effects

Considerations for patients & partners

Our distinguished panelists are PCF researchers and physicians working in both the VA and academic medical centers. Each will present and there will be time for Q&A.

Julie Graff, MD is Associate Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Institute, and Section Chief of Hematology/Oncology, VA Portland Health Care System.

Ravi Parikh, MD, MPP is Assistant Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and staff physician at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center.

Stacy Loeb, MD, MSc, PhD (hon) is a Professor in the Departments of Urology and of Population Health, NYU Langone School of Medicine and at the Manhattan VA. She also serves as an expert reviewer of PCF’s Prostate Cancer Patient Guide.