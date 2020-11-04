Webinar: How Hospice and Palliative Care Can Support Military Families

Many military families may be caring for someone with a life-limiting illness and may wonder about how hospice and palliative care might help. Ryan Weller, National Program Manager of Palliative & Hospice Care at the Department of Veterans Affairs, will address some common questions and break down some common misunderstandings of what this type of care can provide, especially for veterans. Carlos Graveran, Executive Director of Hospice of Frederick County and an Army veteran, will share his experiences providing military families the dignity and honor they deserve as they face life’s end.

This webinar is presented by the TAPS Institute for Hope and Healing®.