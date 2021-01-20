Webinar: Mindfulness As Your Superpower

Mindfulness isn’t just for naturally calm people. It is a superpower that can help us cope with the most challenging emotions—even grief. Using superhero case examples, during this workshop, you will learn how mindfulness can help you navigate loss, improve your health, and cultivate much-needed compassion for your grieving heart.

Presenters: TAPS Advisory Board members Jill Harrington-LaMorie, DSW, LCSW and Heather Stang, MA, C-IAYT

This webinar is presented by the TAPS Institute for Hope and Healing®.