 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Webinar: Mindfulness As Your Superpower

What we can learn about grief and loss from Superheroes.

When
Thursday, Jan 28
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Mindfulness isn’t just for naturally calm people. It is a superpower that can help us cope with the most challenging emotions—even grief. Using superhero case examples, during this workshop, you will learn how mindfulness can help you navigate loss, improve your health, and cultivate much-needed compassion for your grieving heart.

Presenters: TAPS Advisory Board members Jill Harrington-LaMorie, DSW, LCSW and Heather Stang, MA, C-IAYT

This webinar is presented by the TAPS Institute for Hope and Healing®.

See all events
Last updated: