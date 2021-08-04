 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Wellness Wednesday: College Funding Strategies

Wellness Wednesday: College Funding Strategies

When
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
No Cost

Registration

Participants also have access to the Financial Wellness Center, a digital portal focused on learning, with more than 100 short educational articles and interactive tools that include a financial self-assessment, budgeting and student loan assistance and counseling.

Wellness Wednesday seminars are offered free of charge to transitioning service members, Veterans and their families. The seminars are sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs in partnership with Prudential Financial Services.

For more information, please contact pathwaysmilitary@prudential.com, or 1-844-592-8993.

Learn about paying for college in a free seminar

Personal education is one of the most important investments you can make for yourself or your family. The next session of the Wellness Wednesday Financial Education series is August 18, and it’s dedicated to strategies for college funding.

This is a free, live class that offers you the opportunity to ask financial questions of qualified financial counselors.

There are two sessions available: 1-2 p.m. ET (10-11 a.m. PT) and 7-8 ET (4-5 p.m. PT)

You can register below or email EIINITIATIVE.VBACO@va.gov for more information about the seminar.

See all events
Last updated: