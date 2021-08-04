Wellness Wednesday: College Funding Strategies

Registration

Participants also have access to the Financial Wellness Center, a digital portal focused on learning, with more than 100 short educational articles and interactive tools that include a financial self-assessment, budgeting and student loan assistance and counseling.

Wellness Wednesday seminars are offered free of charge to transitioning service members, Veterans and their families. The seminars are sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs in partnership with Prudential Financial Services.

For more information, please contact pathwaysmilitary@prudential.com, or 1-844-592-8993.