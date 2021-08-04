Wellness Wednesday: College Funding Strategies
- When
-
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- No Cost
Registration
Participants also have access to the Financial Wellness Center, a digital portal focused on learning, with more than 100 short educational articles and interactive tools that include a financial self-assessment, budgeting and student loan assistance and counseling.
Wellness Wednesday seminars are offered free of charge to transitioning service members, Veterans and their families. The seminars are sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs in partnership with Prudential Financial Services.
For more information, please contact pathwaysmilitary@prudential.com, or 1-844-592-8993.
Learn about paying for college in a free seminar
Personal education is one of the most important investments you can make for yourself or your family. The next session of the Wellness Wednesday Financial Education series is August 18, and it’s dedicated to strategies for college funding.
This is a free, live class that offers you the opportunity to ask financial questions of qualified financial counselors.
There are two sessions available: 1-2 p.m. ET (10-11 a.m. PT) and 7-8 ET (4-5 p.m. PT)
You can register below or email EIINITIATIVE.VBACO@va.gov for more information about the seminar.