West Palm Beach, Florida Veterans Resource Group

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center's Social Work Service will host a bi-monthly Veterans Resource Group every 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month*. The purpose of the group is to provide Veterans with information on the resources and services available to them at VA and in the community.



Topics Include:

- Transportation Options

- Advance Directives and Goals of Care

- Community-Based Financial and Legal Resources

- Benefits (Non-Service Connected Pensions, Aid and Attendance,

- Service Connected Compensation)

- Respite Options for Caregivers of Veterans

- Housing/Placement Options and Eligibility

- Home Health Aides

- Medical Care Options - Home Based Primary Care and Video on

- Demand (VOD Telehealth)