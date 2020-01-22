West Palm Beach, Florida Veterans Resource Group
- When
-
Thursday, Jan 23
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
7305 N. Military Trail
West Palm Beach , FL
Registration
This event already happened.
The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center's Social Work Service will host a bi-monthly Veterans Resource Group every 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month*. The purpose of the group is to provide Veterans with information on the resources and services available to them at VA and in the community.
Topics Include:
- - Transportation Options
- - Advance Directives and Goals of Care
- - Community-Based Financial and Legal Resources
- - Benefits (Non-Service Connected Pensions, Aid and Attendance,
- - Service Connected Compensation)
- - Respite Options for Caregivers of Veterans
- - Housing/Placement Options and Eligibility
- - Home Health Aides
- - Medical Care Options - Home Based Primary Care and Video on
- - Demand (VOD Telehealth)