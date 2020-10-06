The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is hosting two “Why Michigan for Transitioning Service Members: LIVE!” informational events to share information on the benefits of choosing Michigan as the next stop for service members transitioning off active duty. Choose one of the “live” virtual events on either 10/8/2020 or 10/15/2020 (both at 12:00 PM EST) at https://www.facebook.com/MIVeterans/ . These events will be followed by a virtual hiring fair on 10/23/20, focused on Michigan careers in energy, where 20+ employers are looking to hire veterans. The informational events will be streamed live on MVAA’s Facebook page.

The opportunities in Michigan are plentiful for veterans – opportunities in employment, education, healthcare, and quality of life, as well as opportunities for continued service in the Michigan National Guard. Join us for one of our informational events on either 10/8 or 10/15 via Facebook Live, as well as our virtual hiring event on 10/23. Registration is not required for the informational events on 10/8 or 10/15, but is required for the virtual hiring fair on 10/23. In Michigan, we want the talents, character, and attributes you built in the service. You served us. We’re here to serve you in the Great Lakes State