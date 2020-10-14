Why Michigan? Michigan Careers in Energy Week Job Fair

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is committed to bringing veteran talent to Michigan! They’ve partnered with the Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium (MEWDC) to host this virtual hiring event, bringing dozens of energy employers to the virtual table looking to hire veterans and their loved ones into careers in energy. The Michigan National Guard will also host a booth, for those interested in the potential for continued service.

The opportunities in Michigan are plentiful for veterans – opportunities in employment, education, healthcare, and quality of life, as well as opportunities for continued service in the Michigan National Guard. In Michigan, we want the talents, character, and attributes you built in the service. You served us. We’re here to serve you in the Great Lakes State.

Registration is required. https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/g666K