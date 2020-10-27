Every Veterans Day, hundreds of veterans, veteran supporters, gyms, and boxes across the nation participate in #WOD4Warriors, a functional fitness workout, to support Team RWB and the men and women who have served our country. All proceeds support Team RWB’s mission to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by coming together in support of our veterans’ physical and mental health.

Veterans can participate in-person at participating locations or virtually.

For more information, please visit: https://www.teamrwb.org/national-events/wod-for-warriors/