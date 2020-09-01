 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Woman Veteran Series: Women’s Reproductive and Whole Health Resources

Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond

When
Thursday, Sep 24
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Veterans Experience Live (VetXL): Woman Veteran Series with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers

Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond

Please join the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for a one of a kind Woman Veteran Series experience hosted by Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers with closing remarks by the VA’s Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Dr. Lynda Davis.

See all events
Last updated: