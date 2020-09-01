Woman Veteran Series: Women’s Reproductive and Whole Health Resources
Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond
Veterans Experience Live (VetXL): Woman Veteran Series with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers
Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond
Please join the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for a one of a kind Woman Veteran Series experience hosted by Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers with closing remarks by the VA’s Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Dr. Lynda Davis.