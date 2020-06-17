Women Together – live Q&A with Women Veterans

On June 30th at 3PM, we will be here to answer questions around critical topics for Women Veterans. These topics include health, benefits, appeals, employment efforts, caregiver support, and memorial services.



Patty Hayes, Ph.D., Chief Officer, Women's Health Service

Maj Jaquie Hayes-Byrd, Executive Director, Center for Women Veterans

Military National Sexual Trauma Program

Brad Lanto, Director of Partnerships for Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

CPT Cheryl Rawls, VBA, ADUS Outreach and Stakeholder Engagement

Cheryl Mason, Chairman Board of Veterans Appeals

Dennis May, Deputy, Center for Minority Veterans

SGT Bryce Carpenter, Educational Outreach Programs Officer

Lisa Pape, Deputy Chief PCS Officer for Care Management and Social Work

RDML Ann Duff, Executive Director, Office of Survivors Assistance

Nicole Clapp, National President at American Legion Auxiliary