Women Together – live Q&A with Women Veterans
On June 30th at 3PM, we will be here to answer questions around critical topics for Women Veterans. These topics include health, benefits, appeals, employment efforts, caregiver support, and memorial services.
Patty Hayes, Ph.D., Chief Officer, Women's Health Service
Maj Jaquie Hayes-Byrd, Executive Director, Center for Women Veterans
Military National Sexual Trauma Program
Brad Lanto, Director of Partnerships for Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
CPT Cheryl Rawls, VBA, ADUS Outreach and Stakeholder Engagement
Cheryl Mason, Chairman Board of Veterans Appeals
Dennis May, Deputy, Center for Minority Veterans
SGT Bryce Carpenter, Educational Outreach Programs Officer
Lisa Pape, Deputy Chief PCS Officer for Care Management and Social Work
RDML Ann Duff, Executive Director, Office of Survivors Assistance
Nicole Clapp, National President at American Legion Auxiliary