Women Veteran Author Panel

In honor of Women's History Month, the Military, Veterans and Society Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) will host a panel discussion featuring four women veteran authors on their writing, experiences, and perspectives. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 17 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. EST as a webinar.

The panelists will include:

· Pamela Brodman, an Air Force veteran who is pursuing an MFA in Fiction Writing from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She creates vivid stories that resonate with readers.

· Diane Carlson Evans served as a nurse in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and co-founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation.

· Kelly Kennedy is the only American woman to have served first in combat and later as a civilian journalist covering the U.S. military.

· Maggs Vibo is a war veteran, scholar, artist, and poet whose work has been featured poetry films, anthologies, podcasts, art exhibits, festivals, print, broadcast, and social media sites.

The discussion will be moderated by Jeannette Gaudry Haynie. Jeannette is a political scientist at the RAND Corporation, a Marine Corps veteran and an adjunct senior fellow in the Military, Veterans, and Society Program at CNAS.