Women Veterans Honor Ceremony

The US Department of Veterans Affairs, Georgia Department of Veteran Services, and Cobb County Government invite you to join them as they honor female Veterans.

Four female Veterans who served in the armed forces during WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan will share their experiences and memories while serving.

Also onsite will be:

Veteran services providers

COVID-19 vaccination clinic (click HERE to register for vaccine services)

Cobb County Animal Services Pet Adoption Trailer (adoption fee waived for Veterans)

Doors open at 12:00pm EST and the event starts at 1:00pm EST.

For questions, call 770-528-3318