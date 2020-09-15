 Skip to Content
World’s Largest Pet Walk

September 26 event encourages Veterans to get moving with furry friends

When
Saturday, Sep 26
2:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Pet Partners partnered with VHA in 2019. The goal of the partnership is to bring the health benefits of the human-animal bond—which is the beneficial relationship shared between people and animals—to more Veterans. Research shows that this bond can lower blood pressure, lessen anxiety and pain and decrease feelings of loneliness.

To uplift the importance of physical activity, in addition to animal companionship, Pet Partners will host the annual World’s Largest Pet Walk 2020 event on September 26. Anyone can participate from anywhere.  

For more information, please visit: https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/78712/unable-visit-va-hospitals-jock-going-worlds-largest-pet-walk/

 

