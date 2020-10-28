WWII Mini Reunion at Americana Theatre
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 5
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Americana Theatre
2905 W 76 Country Blvd
Branson , MO
- Cost
- FREE
November 5th will kick off with our salute to those who served during WWII. This reunion is free to WWII Veterans and their families. Reservations not required. Stop in and join us for coffee, cobbler and a special show of appreciation from area entertainers.
For more information, please visit: https://www.explorebranson.com/general-events/wwii-mini-reunion-americana-theatre