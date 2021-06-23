Please join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation in partnership with Yoga4Caregivers for Maintaining Balance: Yoga for Caregivers the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 1pm EST, for the Caregiver Community Connection (C3) Series powered by the Wounded Warrior Project and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Being a family Caregiver can be stressful and overwhelming. It can be difficult to find time to focus on yourself and your own health and wellness, yet making this time for YOU is so critically important. That’s why the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Yoga4Caregivers have teamed up to provide education and empowerment to the military caregiver community through the power of yoga. Join us in exploring self-care and mindfulness through the practice of yoga, while connecting with others for support. Together, we can empower each other to rest, recharge, and reconnect with our inner resilience. Classes are online, beginner slow gentle/chair yoga, no experience needed. Register in advance. Replays will be made available for later viewing.

www.facebook.com/yoga4caregivers

www.hiddenheroes.org