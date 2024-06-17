VA Guam PACT Act / Claims Workshop
Guam, PACT Act, Claims Workshop, Benefits, VA Loan
When:
Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ChT
Where:
Hilton Guam Resort & Spa - Grand Ballroom
202 Hilton Road Tumon
Tumon, GU
Cost:
Free
VA Pacific Island Health Care System and Guam VA Benefits Office invite Veterans to join us at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom. This in-person event will have different Veteran Resources such as VA Loan Guaranty, VA Health Care and the Guam Vet Center.
Visit with the different VA resources available or speak to a Benefits Counselor about your non-medical benefits. This event is for Veterans, their families and survivors, and any organization who works on behalf of Veterans. Register now to let us know you are attending