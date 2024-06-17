Skip to Content

VA Guam PACT Act / Claims Workshop

Guam, PACT Act, Claims Workshop, Benefits, VA Loan

When:

Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ChT

Where:

Hilton Guam Resort & Spa - Grand Ballroom

202 Hilton Road Tumon

Tumon, GU

Cost:

Free

VA Pacific Island Health Care System and Guam VA Benefits Office invite Veterans to join us at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom. This in-person event will have different Veteran Resources such as VA Loan Guaranty, VA Health Care and the Guam Vet Center. 

Visit with the different VA resources available or speak to a Benefits Counselor about your non-medical benefits. This event is for Veterans, their families and survivors, and any organization who works on behalf of Veterans. Register now to let us know you are attending

