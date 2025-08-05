American Samoa PACT Act Community Call & Town Hall

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call and Town Hall at the American Samoa Memorial Monument Center, Tafuna Western District.

August 20, 2025

Veteran Resource Fair: 10:00 am to 5:00pm (Samoa Standard Time)

Services Available: VA ID Cards, Beneficiary Travel Claims, PACT Registrations and Health Care Enrollment.

Veteran Town Hall: 5:00pm to 6:00pm (Samoa Standard Time)

Engage directly with VAPIHCS executive leadership. Get your questions answered and provide feedback about your experiences.

Veterans who are seeking to enroll in VA health care for the first time are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for health services such as diabetic foot checks, vaccines, and blood pressure checks. All Veterans are welcome to join us to learn more about health benefits.

“We are excited to meet Veterans where they are,” said VAPIHCS Interim Director Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks. “If you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us at our outreach event. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve.”



-VA-



MEDIA: If you would like to cover the event, contact Outreach Coordinator Maurice Martin: 808-927-0477.





