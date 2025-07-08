New Patient Orientation - Virtual

Welcome to the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System! We are excited to invite you to our New Patient Orientation, an informative virtual session designed to help you seamlessly transition into our care network.

During this orientation, we will cover an array of essential topics including Primary Care, Women's Health, Scheduling Appointments, Veteran Benefits Administration, Pharmacy Services, Suicide Prevention, Crisis Line, and Vet Centers.

Join us to get acquainted with the resources and support available to you; our goal is to ensure you have all the information you need to make the most of our services and maintain your well-being. We look forward to meeting you virtually and supporting your health care journey.

July 8th 2025

2:30pm - 5:00pm (Hawaii -HST)

1:30pm - 4:00pm (American Samoa - SST)

10:30am - 1:00pm (Guam - ChST)