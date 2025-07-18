Saipan Women's Health Program Outreach Event

Join us for an informative and empowering event focused on the VA's Women's Health Program! Discover the wide range of services, programs, and benefits specifically tailored for Women Veterans, the fastest-growing demographic within the Veteran community. This event is dedicated to educating Women Veterans about the comprehensive healthcare and support available through the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn about specialized healthcare services for Women Veterans

Explore various programs designed to meet the unique needs of Women Veterans

Understand the benefits and resources available through the VA

Connect with other Women Veterans and support networks

Whether you are a transitioning service member, newly separated Veteran, or a long-time member of the Veteran community, this event is for you. Join us to stay informed, get connected, and take advantage of the resources designed to support your health and well-being.

You can the event virtually by registering here Teams Meeting

Don't miss this chance to empower yourself with the knowledge and resources provided by the VA's Women's Health Program. We look forward to seeing you there!