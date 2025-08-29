Standing Strong with Our Veterans

In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no one is ever alone. Reaching out for help is a testament to one's strength, not a sign of weakness. Whether it's speaking with a fellow Veteran, connecting with a healthcare provider, or contacting the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, and then pressing 1, there is always support available.

To honor Suicide Prevention Month, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is hosting a special event on Thursday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic, located at 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue, Kapolei, HI 96707. This event will feature a distinguished guest speaker and provide an excellent opportunity for Veterans to learn about the various resources, programs, and services dedicated to promoting overall well-being and enhancing quality of life. We encourage you to join us for this meaningful event.