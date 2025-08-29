Hilo PACT Act Community Call and Veterans Town Hall

The event will have VA Staff available to register Veterans who have never enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act. Veterans who are seeking to enroll in VA health care for the first time are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for health services such as diabetic foot checks, vaccines, and blood pressure checks.

Community Call: 10:00 am to 5:00pm (HST)

Services Available: VA ID Cards, PACT Registrations and Health Care Enrollment, Health Screenings, Flu Vaccine, VA Benefit Counseling, Beneficiary Travel Claims and more.

Veteran Town Hall: 5:00pm to 6:00pm (HST)

Engage directly with VAPIHCS executive leadership. Get your questions answered and provide feedback about your experiences with the VA.