Join us for a day devoted to your health and well-being at the Fall Into Wellness Health Fair.

Fall Into Wellness Health Fair

Calling all Veterans! Join us for a day devoted to your health and well-being at the Fall Into Wellness Health Fair. This comprehensive event offers you the opportunity to gain valuable health insights, access critical screenings, and receive educational resources tailored to your unique needs. Mark your calendar and take the next step towards a healthier you!

Event Highlights:

Health & Wellness

Engage with various health and wellness activities designed to support your overall well-being.

Diabetes Awareness (World Diabetes Day - November 14)

Meet with our Endocrine Team for education and screenings. Gain a deeper understanding of diabetes management and prevention. We may also offer educational sessions covering a range of topics based on space availability.

Lung Cancer Awareness (Lung Cancer Awareness Month)

Explore our Inflatable Lungs exhibit, offering a unique, hands-on learning experience. Receive important information about lung cancer prevention, education, and screenings to help you stay informed and proactive about your lung health.

Great American Smoke Out (GASO) / Tobacco Cessation

Access resources and support for tobacco cessation. Learn about the health benefits of quitting smoking and find the tools you need to succeed in your journey towards a smoke-free life.

Mass Flu Vaccination Offering