VA Police Drug Take Back Day
Veterans are encouraged to bring their unused medications to our event for proper disposal, managed by our VA Police.
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Lobby
459 Patterson Road
Honolulu, HI
Cost:
Free
Join us for Art Drug Take Back Day, a special event dedicated to promoting safe disposal of unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Veterans are encouraged to bring their unused medications to our event for proper disposal, managed by our VA Police. This initiative helps ensure that medications do not end up in the wrong hands or in the environment, contributing to a safer community for all.