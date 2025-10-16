Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show

In recognition of Veterans Day and Caregiver Support Month, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System invites all Veterans, their caregivers, Active Duty Members, and families to a Veteran appreciation event on November 15, 2025.

In recognition of Veterans Day and Caregiver Support Month, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System invites all Veterans, their caregivers, Active Duty Members, and families to a Veteran appreciation event on November 15, 2025. The event will be at Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic parking lot on Saturday for a day of fun, information, and community. Veterans can learn about VA programs and services, and enroll in VA health care on-site.