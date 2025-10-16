Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show
When:
Where:
Clinic Parking Lot
91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue
Kapolei, HI
Cost:
Free
In recognition of Veterans Day and Caregiver Support Month, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System invites all Veterans, their caregivers, Active Duty Members, and families to a Veteran appreciation event on November 15, 2025. The event will be at Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic parking lot on Saturday for a day of fun, information, and community. Veterans can learn about VA programs and services, and enroll in VA health care on-site.