Skip to Content

Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show

In recognition of Veterans Day and Caregiver Support Month, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System invites all Veterans, their caregivers, Active Duty Members, and families to a Veteran appreciation event on November 15, 2025.

When:

No event data

Where:

Clinic Parking Lot

91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue

Kapolei, HI

Cost:

Free

In recognition of Veterans Day and Caregiver Support Month, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System invites all Veterans, their caregivers, Active Duty Members, and families to a Veteran appreciation event on November 15, 2025.  The event will be at Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic parking lot on Saturday for a day of fun, information, and community. Veterans can learn about VA programs and services, and enroll in VA health care on-site.

Other VA events

Last updated: 