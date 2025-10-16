Thanksgiving Veterans Luncheon

Join us for a heartwarming Thanksgiving celebration at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic as we come together to honor and appreciate our veterans and their families. This special event is an opportunity to share food, fellowship, and gratitude with those who have served our country with dedication and bravery.

Please join us for this meaningful event as we honor our veterans and give thanks for their service. We look forward to creating cherished memories and building stronger connections within our community.