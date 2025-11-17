Guam PACT Act Community Call

Guam PACT Act Registration and Community Call Event

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 2025, in the Micronesian Mall 1088 West Marine Corps Drive Dededo, Guam 96929. The event will have member service representatives ready to enroll Veterans who have never enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act.

Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for health services such as diabetic foot checks, flu vaccines, and blood pressure checks.

All Veterans can come with health and benefits questions.

If you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve.