Kailua Kona Community Call and Veteran Town Hall

The event will have VA Staff available to register and enroll Veterans for VA Health Care.

Veterans who are seeking to enroll in VA health care for the first time are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214.

Veterans who are already enrolled may also come to renew or replace their VA ID card, health services such as health screenings, flu vaccines, and blood pressure checks.

Where: West Hawaii Civic Center 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Kailua Kona, HI 96740

Community Call: 3:00pm to 5:00pm (HST) Services Available: VA ID Cards, PACT Registrations and Health Care Enrollment, Health Screenings, Flu Vaccine, Beneficiary Travel Claims and more.

Veteran Town Hall: 5:00pm to 6:00pm (HST) Engage directly with VAPIHCS executive leadership. Get your questions answered and provide feedback about your experiences with the VA.