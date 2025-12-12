Saipan PACT Act Community Call

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event at the Multi-purpose Civic Center, Beach Road, Suspe, Saipan, 96950, at the following days and times:

• 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ChST) Wednesday, January 23, 2026

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ChST) Thursday, January 24, 2026

The event will have member service representatives ready to enroll Veterans who have never enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for health services such as diabetic foot checks, vaccines, and blood pressure checks. All Veterans can come with health and benefits questions.

The PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their spouses or survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of service members into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board. We are implementing the PACT Act now to deliver care and services for toxic-exposed Veterans and their survivors. If you think you might be eligible for PACT Act benefits, here’s what you need to know:

• You can apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim.

• You can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411