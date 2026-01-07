Vietnam Veterans Memorial - The Wall the Heals

The Wall That Heals, a 3/4-scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, that is visiting Oahu, Hawaii, at the University of Hawaii – West Oahu campus in Kapolei from January 14-19, 2026, offering 24/7 public access to honor fallen service members, with free admission.

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will have dedicated staff present January 14-18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to connect with Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members, caregivers, and students. Our team is available to answer questions about VHA enrollment, provide information on services and programs, and support our Veterans in every way possible.

We humbly acknowledge the immense sacrifices made by our Vietnam Veterans, honoring those who gave their lives in battle and those who returned with lasting wounds. The Wall That Heals offers a poignant opportunity for reflection, closure, and a sense of peace.