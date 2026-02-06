Kapolei - PACT Act Community Call and Veterans Town Hall

Oahu, Hawaii. The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is pleased to announce an upcoming PACT Act Community Call and Veteran Town Hall on March 11, 2026, at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic. Veterans are encouraged to attend and take advantage of available services, including VA health care enrollment, renewing or replacing VA ID cards, and various health services such as health screenings, and blood pressure checks.

PACT Act registrations and assistance with Beneficiary Travel claims will also be available.

Following the Community Call, Veterans can participate in the Veteran Town Hall. This session is designed to engage directly with VAPIHCS executive leadership and provide updated information, VA programs and resources.