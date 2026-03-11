Veteran Town Hall Meeting

he VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is pleased to announce an upcoming Veteran Town Hall on March 18, 2026, at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic. Veterans are encouraged to attend and take advantage of available services, including VA health care enrollment, renewing or replacing VA ID card.

The Town Hall will take place in the main lobby. This session is designed for Veterans to engage directly with VAPIHCS executive leadership who will providing important updates about VA programs and resources.