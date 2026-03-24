Molokai Health Fair

Join us Saturday May 2, 2026 from 10am-2pm at the 2026 Ho'ike Mana presented by Na Pu'uwai, the Native Hawaiian Health Care System! The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System will have a booth with clinical staff and nurses offering health screenings and vaccines. Our member services department will also be available to answer questions about enrollment for VA Health Care, renew VA ID cards and much more.

Choosing VA means getting everything you need in one spot. Come see why 90% of patients said they trust VA for their health care. Even if you don’t need this care today, you may need it tomorrow, or the next day, or 30 years from now. And once you’re in, you have access for life.