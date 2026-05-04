Kauai Community Call and Veterans Town Hall

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. June. 2, 2026, at the Kauai Veterans Center 3215 Kauai Veterans Memorial Hwy. Lihue, Hawaii 96766.

The event will have member service representatives ready to enroll Veterans who have never enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act.

All Veterans can come with health and benefits questions.

If you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve.

Veteran Town Hall Meeting: beginning at 5:00 p.m. Veterans will also have an opportunity to meet with VAPIHCS executive leadership to hear important updates on VA health care.