VA2K Walk and Roll 2026 Whole Health When: Fri. May 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. HT Where: 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue Kapolei , HI Cost: Free

VA’s 16th annual VA2K Walk and Roll will be held on May 22, 2026. The VA2K Walk and Roll event is presented by Employee Whole Health, Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Veterans Canteen Service and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses. Worksite health promotion activities enhance employee engagement and contribute to improved health and productivity. When we take care of ourselves, we are better able to take care of Veterans.

Other VA events