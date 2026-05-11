Health Care Job Fair

Join Our Team! VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Job Fair

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is hosting a Job Fair on June 3, 2026 at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

We’re hiring for a variety of healthcare and support positions, including:

Supply Chain Management

Registered Nurses (RNs)

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)

Nursing Assistants

Social Workers

Psychologists

Medical Support Assistants

Custodial Technicians

And more!

What to Bring:

Resume

Transcripts (unofficial acceptable)

Licenses or certifications

One supervisory reference (if hired, you may be asked to sign an authorization to contact them)

Veterans: DD214 or your civil service preference letter

Military spouses: Marriage certificate and PCS orders

Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews!

Point of Contact:

Human Resources: Adrian Etumeleu Email: Adrian.Etumeleu@va.gov Phone: