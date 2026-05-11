Health Care Job Fair
Job Fair
When:
Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. HT
Where:
91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue
Kapolei, HI
Cost:
Free
Join Our Team! VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Job Fair
The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is hosting a Job Fair on June 3, 2026 at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
We’re hiring for a variety of healthcare and support positions, including:
- Supply Chain Management
- Registered Nurses (RNs)
- Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)
- Nursing Assistants
- Social Workers
- Psychologists
- Medical Support Assistants
- Custodial Technicians
- And more!
What to Bring:
- Resume
- Transcripts (unofficial acceptable)
- Licenses or certifications
- One supervisory reference (if hired, you may be asked to sign an authorization to contact them)
- Veterans: DD214 or your civil service preference letter
- Military spouses: Marriage certificate and PCS orders
Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews!
Point of Contact:
Human Resources: Adrian Etumeleu Email: Adrian.Etumeleu@va.gov Phone: