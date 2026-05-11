Skip to Content

Health Care Job Fair

Job Fair

When:

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. HT

Where:

91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue

Kapolei, HI

Cost:

Free

Join Our Team! VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Job Fair

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System is hosting a Job Fair on June 3, 2026 at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

We’re hiring for a variety of healthcare and support positions, including:

  • Supply Chain Management
  • Registered Nurses (RNs)
  • Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Social Workers
  • Psychologists
  • Medical Support Assistants
  • Custodial Technicians
  • And more!

What to Bring:

  • Resume
  • Transcripts (unofficial acceptable)
  • Licenses or certifications
  • One supervisory reference (if hired, you may be asked to sign an authorization to contact them)
  • Veterans: DD214 or your civil service preference letter
  • Military spouses: Marriage certificate and PCS orders

Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews!

 

Point of Contact:
Human Resources: Adrian Etumeleu  Email: Adrian.Etumeleu@va.gov Phone:

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 