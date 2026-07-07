American Samoa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Testing and Health Screenings

Join us for daily outreach events offering Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Testing and health screenings for Veterans in American Samoa from Tuesday, July 14, 2026, through Friday, July 17, 2026.

PGx Testing is a free service available to all Veterans that can help your care team:

Determine which medicines and doses may work best for you

Help avoid medication-related side effects

The PGx test is a simple, one-time saliva test. Results are lifelong and will be stored in your VA medical record for your health care provider to reference. You will also receive a written copy of your results to share with other providers as you choose.

In addition, vaccinations, blood pressure checks, and other health screenings will be available.

Veterans who are new to the VA and need to enroll for VA health care can visit the Faleomavaega Eni Fa'aua'a Hunkin VA Clinic as we will have staff onsite to assist with enrollment, and also renew or replace VA ID cards.



