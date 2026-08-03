Maui Veterans Community Call Outreach

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will hold a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at the Maui VA Clinic 203 Ho'ohana Street, Suite 303 Kahului, HI 96732-2476.

The event will have member service representatives ready to enroll Veterans who have never enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act.

If you are already enrolled in VA health care, blood pressure checks, health screenings, and flu vaccines will also be available.

All Veterans can come with health and benefits questions. Benefit counselors will be available to assist with disability claims.

If you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve.