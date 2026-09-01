Ohana Market and Information Fair

This monthly event is organized by the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement in coordination with the Hawaii Food Bank and the Armed Forces YMCA. It is an opportunity for Veterans and active-duty military to get cost-free groceries.

The information fair will be in the main lobby of the Akaka clinic, where Veterans can connect and interact with VA services, programs and also community organizations.

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System holds an Ohana Open Market and Information Fair on the second Friday of each month.