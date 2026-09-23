Lanai Veterans Health Fair

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System will be joining the Lanai Kinaole Health Fair happening at Dole Park in Lanai City. Staff from the Lanai and Maui VA clinic will be available to meet with Veterans, offer health screenings, flu vaccines, and other services.

The event will have member service representatives ready to enroll Veterans who have not yet enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act. Veterans can also renew or replace their VA ID cards.

All Veterans can come with health and benefits questions. Benefit counselors will be available to assist with disability claims.

If you served in the military but you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve.