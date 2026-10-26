Molokai Veterans Appreciation Event

Join us November 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Veterans Appreciation Day event happening at our Molokai VA Clinic at Na Puuwai. Stop by to enroll in VA health care for the first time, renew or replace your VA ID card and receive cost‑free health screenings and the 2026 flu vaccines.

Refreshments will be provided by our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) department, so come enjoy great company, helpful resources, and a day dedicated to celebrating our Maui Veterans.