Lanai City Community Health Fair

Join us at the Lānaʻi Kīnāʻole Community Health Fair!

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System will be at Dole Park in Lānaʻi City on November 7, 2026, ready to connect Veterans, their families, and the community with valuable health care resources and information.

Stop by our booth to learn about the many VA services available and meet our team. We look forward to serving you and answering your questions.